The Bank of England (BoE) functions as the United Kingdom's central bank and is one of the key drivers of monetary policy in Europe. As one of the world's oldest central banks and established in 1694, the BoE is owned by the British government. Its central mandate involves maintaining and targeting interest rates while using other tools to help either stimulate or contract the economy. Moreover, the BoE is responsible for producing the UK's bank notes as well as supervising key bank payment systems. The bank helps not only craft monetary and financial stability within the UK but also yields enormous influence on the country's currency, the British pound. How does the Bank of England (BoE) Affect Forex Traders? The BoE is one of the closest watched central banks by forex traders, along with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB). FX traders are regularly tuned into any updates out of the central bank given its potential to affect the pound and many other currency pairs. The Euro for example is highly correlated to the pound. Furthermore, the bank also has at its disposal a variety of monetary policy tools that are capable of impacting the pound. One of the most common of these historically has been quantitative easing (QE), among others, which can increase or decrease the value of the pound. Beyond FX, the BoE helps address domestic inflation, tinkering interest rates to stimulate the economy. Many investors are cognizant of the BoE interest rate as this measure is instrumental for a variety of economic barometers.

The Bank of England confirms that its asset purchase facility (APF) gilt sales will go ahead as planned.

In light of the government's fiscal announcement now schedule for 31 October 2022, the 1st gilt sale operation will now take place on 1November 2022

the bank currently expects to conduct APF gilt sales operations in Q4 2022 at a similar size and frequency as had been previously announced

any shortfall as a result of the earlier postponement relative to its previous sales plan will be incorporated into sales and subsequent quarters

the bank will continue to monitor market conditions closely, and where appropriate factor that into the design of its sales operation

MPCs decision at its September meeting to reduce the stock of purchase gilts is unaffected and unchanged

Earlier today there were rumblings that the QT sales would be delayed. That was subsequently denied. This confirms the denial.

The GBPUSD is dipping toward the NY sesion low at 1.1279. Below that is the rising 100 hour MA at 1.12517. The low for the day came in at 1.12545.

GBPUSD falls toward the 100 hour MA