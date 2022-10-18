The Bank of England confirms that its asset purchase facility (APF) gilt sales will go ahead as planned.
- In light of the government's fiscal announcement now schedule for 31 October 2022, the 1st gilt sale operation will now take place on 1November 2022
- the bank currently expects to conduct APF gilt sales operations in Q4 2022 at a similar size and frequency as had been previously announced
- any shortfall as a result of the earlier postponement relative to its previous sales plan will be incorporated into sales and subsequent quarters
- the bank will continue to monitor market conditions closely, and where appropriate factor that into the design of its sales operation
- MPCs decision at its September meeting to reduce the stock of purchase gilts is unaffected and unchanged
Earlier today there were rumblings that the QT sales would be delayed. That was subsequently denied. This confirms the denial.
The GBPUSD is dipping toward the NY sesion low at 1.1279. Below that is the rising 100 hour MA at 1.12517. The low for the day came in at 1.12545.