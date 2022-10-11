Reuters Report:

BoE should extend bond buying to Oct 31 or "possibly beyond"-pensions trade body

The Bank of England should consider continuing an emergency bond-buying programme aimed at stabilising the market for UK government debt to October 31 "and possibly beyond", the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said on Tuesday.

"...many feel it should be extended to the next fiscal event on 31 October and possibly beyond, or if purchasing is ended, that additional measures should be put in place to manage market volatility."

Is it possible to conduct Quantitative Tightening and Quantitative Easing simultaneously??