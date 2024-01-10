A "quality escape" allowed the unsafe 737 Max -9 plane to fly

This issue is specific to the 737 max 9. We don't do this on any other plane.

Was devastated and emotional when I first saw the images of the Alaska Air incident

Company is now in a moment where our job is to understand what happened

The certification of the Max 10 is unrelated and should not slow down that process

We will all be certain, that airplanes that fly will never have a safety issue like this again

We will not rush the process to get planes back in the air.

We will engineer answers and make certain it doew not happen again.

Boeing shares are trading higher by about $3.00 or 1.31% at $228.70. The high-price did reach $231.50 today. The low price extended to $226.26. The low price yesterday reached $223.14.