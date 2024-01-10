- A "quality escape" allowed the unsafe 737 Max -9 plane to fly
- This issue is specific to the 737 max 9. We don't do this on any other plane.
- Was devastated and emotional when I first saw the images of the Alaska Air incident
- Company is now in a moment where our job is to understand what happened
- The certification of the Max 10 is unrelated and should not slow down that process
- We will all be certain, that airplanes that fly will never have a safety issue like this again
- We will not rush the process to get planes back in the air.
- We will engineer answers and make certain it doew not happen again.
Boeing shares are trading higher by about $3.00 or 1.31% at $228.70. The high-price did reach $231.50 today. The low price extended to $226.26. The low price yesterday reached $223.14.