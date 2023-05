Ryanair has announced that it has made an $40 billion order for 300 Boeing 737's with 150 firm orders and 150 options to purchase. Boeing shares are trading up 2.57% at $202.23 in premarket trading. Of note technically, Boeings 100 and 200 bar moving moving averages on 4 hour chart are near converged at $205.00 area (see blue and green lines on the chart below). It's 100 day moving average is also near that level at $204.81 (not shown).

Boeing nears 100 and 200 bar moving average on 4 hour chart