The strike will begin at midnight Pacific Time or in just under two-and-a-half hours from now. Boeing's US factory workers have rejected the company's plea deal from earlier this week, which includes a 25% pay rise over four years. The union had previously targeted a 40% pay rise, so there is quite a discrepancy there. For some context, the current arrangement between Boeing and the unions was agreed back in 2008. And that came after an eight-week strike.