Bailey

Latest wage data showed quite a marked reduction but not as far as we thought

Services inflation not compatible with 2% inflation

We have moved from how restrictive policy needs to be to for how long we need to maintain policy stance

Latest inflation data is good news, shows more downward pressure than we expected

This week's data does not really change our view from Feb policy decision

Downward pressure on inflation quite broad based

We are now seeing signs of the beginning of a growth pickup

The pound has inched lower on these comments. He's talking about lower inflation but also higher wage growth and a pickup in growth. There's something for everyone here.