BoE's Pill on the wires - via the Southern Daily Echo

::SAYS RECOVERY FROM THE DEPTHS OF THE PANDEMIC IS AN ONGOING AND STILL CONTINUING RECOVERY

::SAYS COST OF LIVING PRESSURE MEANS IT’S NOT AN EASY TIME


::SAYS ‘HEATING OR EATING’ DEBATE IS A VERY REAL ISSUE

::SAYS INFLATION IS UNCOMFORTABLY HIGH


::SAYS BOE WILL SEEK TO BRING INFLATION DOWN IN A “MEASURED WAY” AND “IN A WAY THAT DOESN’T DISTURB THE REST OF THE ECONOMY"

~ Obviously the market has more important things on it's mind right now, but putting this up just for the record.

