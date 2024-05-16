Bank of America maintains its prediction for the first rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December 2024, despite a slight softening in the April Consumer Price Index (CPI). The April CPI showed improvements but not enough to significantly shift the Fed's cautious stance on inflation.

Key Points:

April CPI Details: The headline CPI rose by 0.3% month-over-month, slightly below expectations, with the year-over-year rate decreasing to 3.4%. Core CPI increased by 0.3% month-over-month, resulting in a year-over-year rate of 3.6%.

The headline CPI rose by 0.3% month-over-month, slightly below expectations, with the year-over-year rate decreasing to 3.4%. Core CPI increased by 0.3% month-over-month, resulting in a year-over-year rate of 3.6%. Core Goods and Services: Core goods prices fell, led by declines in new and used car prices, while core services, particularly rents, remained high but showed signs of slight moderation.

Core goods prices fell, led by declines in new and used car prices, while core services, particularly rents, remained high but showed signs of slight moderation. Long-term Inflation Outlook: Despite the positive report, inflation levels remain above the Fed's 2% target. The expected core PCE inflation rate is projected at 0.23% month-over-month for April, indicating a gradual decline but still elevated.

Conclusion:

Bank of America concludes that while the April CPI report marks a step in the right direction, it's not substantial enough to alter the Federal Reserve's current approach significantly. Continued high levels of core inflation, particularly in services, support a cautious outlook, leading to the retention of a December timeline for the initial rate cut.

