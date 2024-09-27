BofA recommends selling short gold against silver at a ratio of 83.50, with a target of 78.50/75.00 and a stop at 87.50.

Key Points:

Gold: The 2024 price targets of 2368, 2538, and 2643 have already been achieved, with the next target at approximately 2733. However, BofA advises against chasing gold at this time due to record-stretched positioning and momentum levels.

Silver: Silver prices are approaching eleven-year highs, indicating potential for further upward movement. In contrast to gold, there is more room for oscillators and positioning to stretch, with possible upside targets of $36.02 to $40.

The gold-to-silver ratio has formed a double top, suggesting a favorable outlook for silver.

Conclusion:

Given the current market dynamics, BofA's strategy focuses on capitalizing on the relative strength of silver compared to gold, recommending short positions in gold while targeting significant levels in silver.

