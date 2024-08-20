EURUSD weekly chart

Bank of America notes that European investors, who were previously driving the USD rally earlier in 2024, have now shifted to short USD positions. This shift coincides with a recent EUR/USD breakout above 1.10.

Key Points:

Shift in European Investor Behavior: Earlier in 2024, the USD rally was significantly driven by demand from investors outside of US trading hours, particularly Europe-based investors. As of August, foreign demand for the USD has decreased, with Europe-based investors unwinding their long USD positions and recently flipping to short USD.

Impact on EUR/USD: Both US and Europe-based investors are now cumulatively net long EUR/USD for the year. This shift has contributed to the recent breakout of EUR/USD above the 1.10 level.

Market Dynamics: The change in positioning among European investors highlights a significant shift in sentiment towards the USD, which could continue to impact currency markets in the coming months.



Conclusion:

BofA observes that the shift from long to short USD positions by European investors has played a crucial role in the recent EUR/USD breakout. This change in market dynamics suggests that investor sentiment has turned against the USD, potentially influencing further movements in the currency pair.

