BofA expects the Fed to start cutting in December:

Persistent Inflation : Inflation is expected to remain above the Fed's 2% target until 2026 due to strong labor demand and increased consumer spending.

: Inflation is expected to remain above the Fed's 2% target until 2026 due to strong labor demand and increased consumer spending. Gradual Rate Cuts : The Fed is expected to start easing rates in December 2024, with cuts continuing quarterly to a terminal rate of 3.5-3.75% by 2026.

: The Fed is expected to start easing rates in December 2024, with cuts continuing quarterly to a terminal rate of 3.5-3.75% by 2026. Risk of Sticky Inflation: A key risk identified is that inflation might remain sticky, necessitating the Fed to keep rates higher for longer than anticipate

Possible Implications: