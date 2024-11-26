AI image

BofA highlights four key policy dimensions of the incoming US administration that could suppress gold demand in the near term by driving higher rates and a stronger USD. However, these bearish factors do not derail BofA's longer-term bullish outlook for gold, with a price target of $3,000/oz by end of 2025.

Key Points:

Near-Term Bearish Policy Drivers: Deregulation: Growth-boosting deregulation in energy and financial services could elevate interest rates, reducing gold's appeal. Fiscal Policy: Extended and expanded tax cuts may bolster short-term economic growth and raise rates further, adding to gold's challenges. Tariffs: Higher tariffs on China and other countries could strain emerging market currencies, curbing central bank appetite for gold purchases. Fed Policy: The Fed may pause its easing cycle if strong growth and tariffs push inflation higher, reducing gold's safe-haven allure.

Impact on Gold Demand: Near-term investor appetite for gold may wane due to these policies. EM central banks may scale back gold purchases amid currency pressures stemming from tariff risks.

Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive: Structural demand from central banks and strategic investors supports a long-term bullish case. Gold's appeal as a hedge against geopolitical risks, economic uncertainties, and potential inflationary pressures persists.



Conclusion:

While near-term policies under the incoming US administration present significant headwinds for gold through stronger growth, higher inflation, and a robust USD, BofA maintains its $3,000/oz target for end of 2025. This longer-term optimism reflects enduring structural and cyclical factors that support gold demand, even amidst challenging policy environments.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.