BofA projects the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to announce its departure from the Negative Interest Rate Policy (NIRP) and Yield Curve Control (YCC) strategies in its March policy meeting. Factors bolstering a March decision include improved capital expenditure data, significant union wage demands likely to surpass previous years, and reports of advanced discussions on frameworks post-YCC.

Key Points:

Improved CapEx Data: Recent data indicating a rebound in capital expenditure suggests stronger domestic demand, supporting a shift in policy. Wage Increase Demands: Union wage demands for the fiscal year 2024 are notably higher than last year, potentially leading to wage growth that exceeds BoJ's expectations and contributing to inflation targets being deemed attainable. Advanced Framework Discussions: Media reports imply that the BoJ is in the final stages of planning for a monetary policy environment post-YCC, indicating readiness for policy change. March Meeting Focus: The anticipation for the March 19th meeting is high, with the financial community keenly awaiting BoJ's decision on ending its longstanding NIRP and YCC policies.

Conclusion:

BofA foresees a significant shift in Japan's monetary policy landscape, with the BoJ likely to exit its NIRP and YCC frameworks at the upcoming March meeting. This move is underpinned by stronger domestic demand signals, aggressive wage hike demands, and preparations for a new policy framework. A departure from NIRP/YCC could mark a pivotal change in Japan's approach to achieving its 2% inflation target, with implications for both domestic and global financial markets.

