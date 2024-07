That fits roughly with the same amount spent during their intervention efforts on 1 May last month as seen here. So, it is not to say that they tried to pull off a half-assed attempt yesterday. As a total in May, Japan spent a record ¥9.8 trillion - which surpassed the total used in 2022 to defend the yen currency.

USD/JPY is little changed on the news, having traded sideways after the wild swings in Asia. The pair is now holding at 159.10 on the day.