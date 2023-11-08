More from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

There is no statistical evidence that interest rate levels have direct correlation with wage moves

Longer run, it's important to heighten labour productivity to push up inflation-adjusted real wages

As for monetary policy, it can help raise wages via tighter labour market conditions by keeping real interest rates low and stimulating economy

Also, remarks from Japan finance minister Suzuki:

See June next year as critical timing where Japan can see inflation-adjusted real wages turn positive

We do not expect tax cut, which is part of scheduled economic package, to continue for several years

Suzuki expects positive real wages in June. Sheesh. How long after that until wages start boosting inflation? If they do. BOJ loose forever?

Ueda and Suzuki