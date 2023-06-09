Bank of Japan Governor Ueda comment hitting the news. he is speaking before parliament.
Says that the Bank will strive to guide well-balanced policy taking into account effect and cost of policy measures.
Ueda remarks:
- Will strive to guide well-balanced policy, taking into account effect, cost of policy measures
- We projected in April quarterly report that consumer inflation will slow in latter half of current fiscal year
- There are various uncertainties on inflation outlook
- We are seeing change in corporate price-setting behaviour that works to push up inflation, as well as strong growth in this year's wage negotiations
- Will scrutinise various data in producing next quarterly forecasts in July
- Consideration toward fiscal policy won't hamper BOJ from making necessary decisions upon exit from ultra-loose policy
- My belief is that govt recognises BOJ's basic stance on monetary policy
The Bank of Japan next meet on June 15 and 16. The July meeting Ueda mentions is scheduled for July 27 and 28.
That's interesting to markets. There are significant costs to the Bank of Japan's long in place easy monetary policy. If these are assessed as outweighing the benefits it'll give Ueda a way out.
Ueda never looks as relaxed as his predecessor Juroda did