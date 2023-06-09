Bank of Japan Governor Ueda comment hitting the news. he is speaking before parliament.

Says that the Bank will strive to guide well-balanced policy taking into account effect and cost of policy measures.

Ueda remarks:

  • Consideration toward fiscal policy won't hamper BOJ from making necessary decisions upon exit from ultra-loose policy
  • My belief is that govt recognises BOJ's basic stance on monetary policy

The Bank of Japan next meet on June 15 and 16. The July meeting Ueda mentions is scheduled for July 27 and 28.

That's interesting to markets. There are significant costs to the Bank of Japan's long in place easy monetary policy. If these are assessed as outweighing the benefits it'll give Ueda a way out.

Ueda never looks as relaxed as his predecessor Juroda did