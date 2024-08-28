- BOJ Deputy Gov Himino: BOJ’s monetary policy has to take into account numerous factors.
- BOJ Deputy Gov Himino: Our task is to closely monitor market developments for the time being.
- BOJ Deputy Gov Himino: Not having in mind specific levels, range for neutral interest rates.
- BOJ Deputy Gov Himino: Financial conditions are accommodative right now.
- BOJ Deputy Gov Himino: Believe main scenario remains that US economy will make soft landing.
- BOJ Deputy Gov Himino: Don’t have any specific timeframe in mind when asked how long BOJ would need to monitor market to judge it has stabilized.
- BOJ Deputy Gov Himino: Our imminent task is to closely monitor financial market developments with high sense of urgency.
- BOJ Deputy Gov Himino: Will adjust degree of monetary easing if outlook of economy, prices is likely to be achieved.
- BOJ Deputy Gov Himino: Likelihood of economy, price outlook being achieved would be affected by various factors including market developments