Comments on wariness over Bank of Japan intervention via Mizuho:

It would be unwise to project the BoJ’s restraint on premature tightening as a green light for aggressively shorting the JPY. Intervention risks are clear and present

the MoF is intent on keeping speculators at bay. Which means that the temptation to lift USD/JPY above 149 to test 150 will have to answer to the sharp end of the MoF’s interventions. And speculators will be well-advised to be wary.

despite higher UST yields (that pressures JPY), “risk off” sentiments could squeeze JPY funded carry and boost JPY from haven demand. And if the MoF leverages on this , short JPY speculators could hurt a lot more.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda and Finance Minister Suzuki are trying to stand inn the way of a still weaker yen