- BOJ makes decision on JGB purchases by 8-1 vote.
- BOJ Board Member Nakamura dissented to decision on JGB purchases.
- BOJ's Nakamura dissented to decision on JGB purchases, saying bank should decide to reduce it after reassessing developments in economic activity and prices in July 2024 Outlook Report.
- Decided to trim bond buying to allow long-term interest rates to move more freely.
- Will decide on specific bond buying reduction plan for the next 1-2 years at next policy meeting.
- BOJ: Uncertainties surrounding economic, financial developments at home remain high.
- BOJ: Japan's economy has recovered moderately, although some weakness has been seen.
- BOJ: Inflation expectations have risen moderately.
- BOJ: Financial conditions have been accommodative.
- BOJ: Private consumption has been resilient although the impact of price rises has remained and auto sales have continued to be pushed down.
- BOJ's Nakamura was in favor of the idea of reducing BOJ's purchase amount of JGBs.
- BOJ: Will hold a meeting with bond market participants on today's policy decision.
- BOJ: Necessary to pay due attention to developments in financial and forex markets.
- BOJ: Underlying CPI inflation expected to rise gradually.
- BOJ: Industrial output has been more or less flat as a trend.
- BOJ: Industrial output continues to be pushed down recently by suspension of production and shipment at some automakers.
