For some context, the Tankan survey is released by the BOJ once every quarter. And it is a general economic indicator of sorts with it being a survey on several thousand Japanese firms, ranging from small to big companies. It also covers a wide range of industries and provides some idea about overall sentiment. The latest one in Q2 can be found here.

Jiji Press is now reporting that the BOJ is thinking about adding wage-related items to the survey in order to gauge wage trends among industries. The central bank will then analyse the data and reflect on it when considering their monetary policy steps.

If anything, this will make the survey just a little bit more important than it already is when accounting for where the BOJ is at in the current cycle. That considering that this is a report that isn't typically impactful even on the best of days given the time of the release and its generic data set.