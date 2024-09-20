It wasn't just the BOJ that was the only Asian central bank in focus today. The PBOC was also on the agenda but left the loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged, even though there were some expectations for a cut. Here's the round up of the week in central banks so far:

USD/JPY is keeping a little lower on the day, now seen at 142.27 and down from the high of 142.93 in early Asia trading. But that also owes in part to lower Treasury yields again. 2-year yields are down 3.4 bps to 3.570% while 10-year yields are down 2.3 bps to 3.716%.

Besides that, major currencies are keeping in tighter ranges with the dollar licking its wounds after the fall yesterday.

There is still some post-Fed digestion to work through, with traders having to consider what the Fed might do in the coming months. Are they going to try and bully the Fed again? Or will economic data vindicate the dot plots put out on Wednesday?