The survey finds little change in the percentage of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now

85.7% of Japanese households expect prices to rise a year from now, compared with 85.6% in the previous survey.

But ... check out the surge in CPI expected!

Japanese households expect inflation to rise by an average of 11.5% a year from now, with a median expectation of 10.0%.

More:

82.5% of Japanese households expect prices to rise five years from now, compared to 83.6% in the previous survey.

Japanese households expect inflation to rise by an average of 9.2% five years from now, with a median expectation of 5.0%.

ps. The Bank of Japan meet on January 23 and 24. A rate hike is now widely expected.