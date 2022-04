This is one of the surveys the BOJ will scrutinise when they do meet to decide on policy later this month on 27-28 April. If anything else, this alludes to the fact that consumers will likely be less incentivised to spend and that will impact the economic outlook.

That said, don't expect higher inflation pressures to get the BOJ off their seat. Unlike most other central banks, they're very much cornered when it comes to policy setting considering developments in the past two decades.