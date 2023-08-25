5% (1 of 22) expect BOJ to start unwinding ultra-easy policy this year

55% expect that to happen some time after July next year

73% expect the BOJ to end yield curve control some time next year

On the final bit, that is seen up from 50% in the July poll at least. However, after the latest tweak last month, there is only one economist (5%) that sees the BOJ doing more this year to scale back on their ultra-easy policy. That is down from roughly 50% in the July survey. It seems like the line of thinking here is that Ueda is going to kick the can until after the spring wage negotiations next year.