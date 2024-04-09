  • Japan's economy showing some weakness, but recovering moderately
  • Chance of solid wage growth this year heightening
  • Inflation likely to exceed 2% this fiscal year, slow thereafter
  • Must watch fx, market developments and their impact on economy, prices
  • Trend inflation likely to gradually accelerate towards end of current forecast period under quarterly report
  • BoJ will guide policy appropriately with eye on economy, price developments with short-term rate as policy target
  • BoJ expects accommodative monetary conditions to continue for time being
  • Expects consumption to increase gradually as wage gains push up household income
  • Temporary factors that are weighing on consumption likely to dissipate
  • Important to maintain accommodative monetary conditions as trend inflation yet to hit 2%
  • If economy, price developments proceed as we project now, we need to think about reducing degree of monetary support
  • Whether this will happen will depend on upcoming data
  • Have no preset idea now on how and when we will adjust interest rate levels
  • Even after march policy shift, expect interest rates to stay low, real interest rates to remain at deeply negative territory
  • Expect to reduce our bond buying in future but can't say now when and by how much
  • Won't immediately start unloading BOJ's ETF holdings