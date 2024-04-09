- Japan's economy showing some weakness, but recovering moderately
- Chance of solid wage growth this year heightening
- Inflation likely to exceed 2% this fiscal year, slow thereafter
- Must watch fx, market developments and their impact on economy, prices
- Trend inflation likely to gradually accelerate towards end of current forecast period under quarterly report
- BoJ will guide policy appropriately with eye on economy, price developments with short-term rate as policy target
- BoJ expects accommodative monetary conditions to continue for time being
- Expects consumption to increase gradually as wage gains push up household income
- Temporary factors that are weighing on consumption likely to dissipate
- Important to maintain accommodative monetary conditions as trend inflation yet to hit 2%
- If economy, price developments proceed as we project now, we need to think about reducing degree of monetary support
- Whether this will happen will depend on upcoming data
- Have no preset idea now on how and when we will adjust interest rate levels
- Even after march policy shift, expect interest rates to stay low, real interest rates to remain at deeply negative territory
- Expect to reduce our bond buying in future but can't say now when and by how much
- Won't immediately start unloading BOJ's ETF holdings
