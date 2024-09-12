No preset idea on the pace of further rate hikes

But unlike US and Europe, rate hikes are likely to be slow for Japan

Exact timing on when rates can reach 1% will depend on economic, price conditions at the time

Data so far shows economy moving in line with forecast from July meeting

Tamura earlier called to push short-term rates to 1% by the fiscal year 2026 here. But he is toning that down a little, it would seem. Anyway, he is dubbed as the most hawkish among the board members at the BOJ. So, there is that to consider when viewing his policy remarks.