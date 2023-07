It's not just Japanese yields that are rising today in the aftermath of the BOJ. The impact is reverberating as asset managers and fund houses will have to start thinking more about the longer-term repercussions as well. For now, we are seeing a more immediate impact with higher yields everywhere else too.

10-year German bond yields up 11 bps to 2.54%

10-year French bond yields up 11 bps to 3.11%

10-year Italian bond yields up 12 bps to 4.19%