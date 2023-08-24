The latest economic data wasn't exactly a screaming buy for the US dollar. The durable goods orders data was soft while the initial jobless claims numbers were on the strong side.

I wouldn't hang the latest dollar strength on that. Instead, I think bond flows are back, perhaps partly due to risk appetite following NVDA's blockbuster quarter. All month long, we've seen bond selling around this time, so it's not a surprise that it's returned. And though yields have only taken back a bit of yesterday's long-end decline, the dollar has recouped all of yesterday's slump.