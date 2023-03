This may just be a repeat of what we saw yesterday when yields fell after the softer inflation data from German states and Spain before recovering to pull back higher later in the day. 2-year German bond yields are now sitting at 2.74% from around 2.82% as traders seem to have a kneejerk reaction to the headline figure in the inflation report here.

The core figure is at a record high though and as such, it will not convince the ECB of a turnaround in the outlook just yet surely.