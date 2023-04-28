Here's a snapshot of things at the moment:

2-year Treasury yields down 8 bps to 4.018%

10-year Treasury yields down 6 bps to 3.467%

2-year German bond yields down 10 bps to 2.742%

10-year German bond yields down 8 bps to 2.375%

After the BOJ earlier, the latest headlines in Europe is certainly not helping with the mood and that is also starting to weigh slightly on equities on the session. S&P 500 futures are at the lows for the day, down 14 points, or 0.3%, at the moment. Meanwhile, European indices are also posting losses now after a mixed start at the open.

Japan 10-year bond yields are also dropping further, now tracking below 0.40%: