2-year Treasury yields +18 bps to 4.40%

2-year German bond yields +8 bps to 3.00%

In particular, 2-year yields in Germany have come up to erase the drop seen on Monday while 2-year yields in the US are working towards that as the bond selling is now running in overdrive.

Market fears are subsiding quickly as the SVB fallout looks to be contained and put behind us. And with that, the focus starts to switch towards major central bank policy decisions once again.

The ECB will be the first one to step up to the plate tomorrow, with the likelihood of a 50 bps rate hike looking ever more favourable by the minute.