Treasury yields have fallen to their lows for the day with 2-year yields now up by just 3 bps at 4.256% while 10-year yields are flat at 3.632% in European morning trade. For some context, the former was as high as 4.41% earlier in the session. Meanwhile, 2-year German bond yields are now lower on the day, down by 11 bps to 2.81% after having hit 3.01% earlier.

This isn't a market for the faint-hearted.