The back and forth continues in the bond market, as yields are trickling higher to start the new week. The more tentative mood on Friday might be caused by safety flows but we are seeing that unwind all across the board with both gold and oil sitting lower while equities are higher today.

That in turn is seeing 10-year Treasury yields be up nearly 5 bps to 4.892% in European trading. Still, it isn't doing much to provide any help for the dollar as the greenback is marginally softer on the day. USD/JPY is able to recover slightly to 149.73 at least, up from a low of 149.30 earlier here. It's still all to play for later in US trading, with month-end flows also a consideration in the coming day.