2-year Treasury yields down 5 bps to 4.214%

10-year Treasury yields down 4 bps to 3.562%

Most of the drop have come in the past hour but with very little headlines driving it to be honest. For 10-year Treasury yields in particular, the retreat continues from the rejection of the 100-day moving average at 3.61% from yesterday.

This makes it a bit of a mixed week so far, with the rise and fall in bond yields alternating since Monday (should things stay this way today).

USD/JPY is weighed down slightly as such, down 0.2% to 134.43 at the moment.