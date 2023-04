Keep an eye on the move here as we could see wider reverberations come about later on. USD/JPY is also seen down 0.2% now to 131.45 from around 131.75 earlier in the session. As I mentioned here earlier, this is one of the focal points in markets at the moment with 10-year yields in the US on the threshold.

Besides the usual spillovers to the Japanese yen and US dollar, do keep a watchful eye on gold as it maintains the break above the $2,000 mark from yesterday.