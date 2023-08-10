Bill Ackman no doubt cheered on the result of today's 30-year auction. He advertised a bond bearish bet last week and price action hasn't been great for him so far.

That might have changed with weak demand at a $23 billion sale of 30s at an auction today. It tailed by 1.4 bps and that has set off a fresh round of selling.

US 30s 10 mins

The price action has extended across the curve with yields up 6 bps starting with 5s.

It's also extended into USD/JPY, which is breaking out to a one-month high and within striking distance of the June high of 145.07.