This is dragging down equities sentiment as we see S&P 500 futures fall by 24 points, or 0.6%, at the moment. The move coincides with the dollar recovering from losses yesterday as EUR/USD is down 0.7% to 0.9660 and GBP/USD down 1.0% to 1.0775 currently.

Despite a rousing rally in bonds yesterday, there are still a lot of nervous watchers considering that the BOE kicked off its bond-buying pledge by purchasing just over £1 billion of securities.