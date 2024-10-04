Full Story on PiQ Suite

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba formally instructed his ministers on Friday to compile a fresh economic package to cushion the blow to households from rising living costs, as the new government makes its top priority an exit from deflation.

"We would need to support people suffering from rising costs right now until a positive growth cycle with wage increases outpacing inflation and driving capital expenditures is established,"

The fresh package will include payouts to low-income households and subsidies to local governments, he said in the policy speech. Among other economic policies, Ishiba also pledged to make efforts to boost the minimum wage to 1,500 yen ($10.24) an hour this decade, versus 1,055 yen now.

~ Doesn't sound cheap....