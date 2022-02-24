- We will be putting asset freezes on more than 100 entities and individuals
- Banning Aerofloat from UK
- Will implement export controls, including some electronics, telecom and aerospace
- Full freeze on VTB Bank
- Registry of overseas property ownership
- Noting regarding SWIFT is off the table
- Will block Russia from trading in GBP (also says USD will be halted by US)
- Will introduce legislation to prohibit all major Russian companies from raising finance on UK markets
- Sanctions include a range of oligarchs
He talked about getting off of Russian oil and gas but there are no sanctions here and that's a big tell on what's coming from everyone else.