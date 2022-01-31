Boris Johnson is no-doubt itching for a reason to get away from his covid scandal in the UK so he's heading to Ukraine on Tuesday to meet with PM Zelensky.

Johnson was supposed to speak with Putin today but it was delayed due to his partygate scandal.

In other Ukraine news, the US revealed today that Russia responded to its written proposals. There's no word on what it contained.

The market seems to be shifting away from fear of a war after repeated claims from Russia -- primarily in the UN -- that it's not planning on war. At the same time, reports that Russia is moving blood supplies to the border are noteworthy.