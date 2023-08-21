A handy snapshot summary from ANZ on oil supply:

signs of supply tightness easing

Iraq’s oil minister, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, is reported to be planning the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan terminal. Output has been curtailed by a dispute over payments between Iraq and Turkey over the past few months. Prior to this, it was exporting around 500kb/d.

This was exacerbated by data showing exports from Iran surged to 2.2mb/d this month, according to data from TankerTracker.com. This is around levels seen prior to the US pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposing sanctions on its oil industry.

The rise in output may dull the impact of the cut in output from OPEC+ alliance.

---

