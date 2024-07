Horrific news out of the Middle East over the weekend:

Distasteful as it is to say at a time like this, this has implications for markets. Oil prices have risen, traders fearing further escalation in the region.

Israel's security cabinet authorised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to decide on the "manner and timing" of a response to the rocket strike in the Golan Heights that killed 12 teenagers and children.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has been blamed.