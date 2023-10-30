The World Bank is still cautioning on oil prices, saying that even a small disruption to oil supply could take around 2 million barrels a day out the market.

Snippets from the report:

in a worse case scenario is a situation similar to the oil crisis of the 1970s, which would could push oil prices up to between $140 and $157 a barrel ( In October 1973, Arab oil-producing nations cut exports to the US and other countries that supported Israel in the Yom Kippur war. Oil prices soared.)

"The latest conflict in the Middle East comes on the heels of the biggest shock to commodity markets since the 1970s - Russia's war with Ukraine,"

"That had disruptive effects on the global economy that persist to this day."

the global economy was in a better position to withstand a supply shock than it had been during previous conflicts in the Middle East

the global economy is still recovering from the energy price spikes seen last year

---

Brent has subsided from its post-Hamas-terrorism-attacks highs: