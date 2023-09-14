Earlier in the week an analyst at JP Morgan said that:

"investors should probably not worry too much about the recent spike in oil."

Adding that pressure on the demand and supply side is easing:

long-term investment into energy transition will dampen demand

the US increasing domestic oil supply is continuing to ramp higher

Which all sounds a bit overly optimistic to me, especially in the near term.

The latest update from the bank on the higher price blames “clearly a supply shock" (ie the OPEC/Russia output cuts extensions)