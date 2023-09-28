Oil is priced in US dollars, which has been on the rise for weeks, which makes oil's super-strong performance even more impressive.

Its on the rise again in Asia following a solid performance on Wednesday:

brent oil strong 28 September 2023

There is no fresh news catalyst spurring on the rise. The tailwinds for it are well-known:

The (more than) week-long Chinese holiday coming up has been touted as another leg of the support for demand as travel in the country surges.