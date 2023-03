At the turn of the year, Goldman Sachs said that they expect oil to hit $100 as soon as mid-2023 before revising that call last month. For now, they are reaffirming the revision in saying that they still expect oil to reach triple digits by year-end and that prices will start to climb higher starting from March.

For some context, the firm remains one of the more bullish ones when it comes to the oil outlook and they are forecasting an average of $92/bbl for Brent oil this year.