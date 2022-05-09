UK Foreign Secretary Truss is ready to abandon the Protocol after failure to reach an agreement with the European Union.

UK Times with that report.

Times is gated, Reuters fill in the gaps:

Officials working for Truss have drawn up draft legislation that would unilaterally remove the need for all checks on goods being sent from Britain for use in Northern Ireland, the report added. The legislation would also allow businesses in the province to disregard EU rules and regulations and take away the power of the European Court of Justice to rule on issues relating to Northern Ireland, The Times reported.

Under the protocol, checks are required on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The protocol allows lorries to deliver goods without having paperwork and goods checked when they cross the border from Northern Ireland into the Republic of Ireland.

Since it came into force at the start of 2021, the arrangement has been a source of tension between the UK and the EU.

