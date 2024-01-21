The China business of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates is set to grow to about 40 billion yuan (US$5.56 bn)

Info via new wires:

doubling of assets over the past year

fund has seen strong demand, nearly all the fund units being sold within the first four days of the subscription period that began on January 15

This is in contrast to many local funds struggling to raise cash from investors.The reason seems to be the scarcity of yield in mainland China has made Bridgewater's products particularly attractive to the nation's wealthy investors.

Founder Dalio is constantly on Twitter praising China.