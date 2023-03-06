Bridgewater Defensive Alpha strategy to generate returns negatively correlated to equities
Bridgewater launched its new "Defensive Alpha" in July last year according to regulatory filings that have only just come to light.
Reuters reporting:
- A source close to Bridgewater said the strategy, which has not been reported previously, is designed to help weather equity bear markets and generate returns negatively correlated to equities
Equities
Equities
Read this Term, which means the fund's profits will increase if stocks fall.
More at that link above.
(I guess this is not just put options
Options
Options
Read this Term, right?)
