Some forthright views from Dalio, in summary:
- printing of money and buying of debt assets has driven interest rates so low that cash and bonds are stupid to own,
- “There is great internal conflict going on in the United States now, which makes it a risky place,” he wrote. “For example, it is entirely possible that neither side will accept losing the 2024 election.”
- “I think one should consider minimizing one’s ownership of cash and bonds in dollars, euros, and yen (and/or borrow in these) and putting funds into a highly diversified portfolio of assets, including stocks and inflation-hedge assets, especially in countries with healthy finances and well-educated and civil populations that have internal order."
Dalio's positive views on China are well known, but still ... wow.